Trump supporters plan rally at Capitol building in Denver Monday

DENVER — Activists are planning to rally Monday to show their support for President Donald Trump.

The group Main Street Patriots said rallies would be held in cities across the country at noon on Monday.

The Denver rally is scheduled to take place on the West Steps of the Colorado State Capitol at 200 E. Colfax Ave. in Denver.

“We strongly support President Trump in his effort to put America First and we are holding small rallies to show support for President Trump’s ‘Contract with the American Voter,” the Main Street Patriots website states. “Other issues are not being addressed at these rallies.”

“The rallies will be positive, patriotic, uplifting, and open to anyone that supports an America First agenda,” organizers stated. “Come join us and stand united as one across this great nation and rally in the Spirit of America.”

There is no ticket required.

“Bring a lawn chair and sack lunch. Also a trash bag to clean-up our mess afterwards,” a Facebook page set up for Monday’s rally in Denver suggested.