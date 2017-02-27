× Trader Joe’s issues recall of 3 types of apple sauce

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of unsweetened apple sauce products packaged in glass containers.

According to an announcement on the store’s website, the voluntary recall is due to “the potential presence of glass pieces in the product.

The recalled sauces are available in all Colorado Trader Joe’s stores as well as select locations out of state.

Affected products include:

Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce

Bar code: 00015905 – All codes through “Best Before Aug. 8, 2018”

Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce

Bar code: 00194877 – All codes through “Best Before Oct. 6, 2018”

Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce

Bar code: 00014359 – All codes through “Best Before Dec. 16, 2018”

The statement issued by Trader Joe’s goes on to say that “all potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed”.

Shoppers are urged to check the codes on their apple sauce and either throw away or return jars with bar codes matching those listed above.