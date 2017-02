Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the first full week of Restaurant Week, and diners all over the metro are rejoicing. The best restaurants in town are pulling out all the stops for this occasion. This morning, Vesta's Executive Chef Nicholas Kayser showed off some mouth-watering dishes.

Vesta is offering a three-course menu for Restaurant Week, now through March 5, for only $35. Vesta is located at 1822 Blake Street in LoDo. Hurry and call now for a reservation at (303) 296-1970.