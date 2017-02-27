Survey finds Tooth Fairy payouts hit an all-time high

The Tooth Fairy is reportedly handing out more cash than ever before.

According to Delta Dental’s 13th annual Tooth Fairy survey, cash payouts are averaged $4.66 per tooth in 2016. That’s a 75-cent increase from 2015.

In 2003, the first year of the survey, the average payout was just $1.78.

The survey finds that the growth is comparable to how the S&P 500 is growing. Last year, the Tooth Fairy paid $290.6 million in the U.S. for lost teeth, up 13.5-percent from 2015, the survey said.

The amount is also dependent on region. Kids in the west make the most money, according to the survey, with an average of $5.96 per tooth.

The northeast is second at $5.08, the south comes in third with $4.57, and the Midwest at $4.04.