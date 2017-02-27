Steve Harvey has hilarious response to Oscars flap

LOS ANGELES — Steve Harvey will never be able to live down his epic flub when he declared Miss Colombia had won the Miss Universe competition in 2015.

But on Sunday night, an even bigger fiasco happened when “La La Land” was mistakenly named best picture at the 89th Academy Awards.

After some speeches were given, the error was corrected and “Moonlight” was declared the winner of the big prize.

“I blame Steve Harvey,” host Jimmy Kimmel said on stage in an attempt to make light of the bizarre situation.

It was similar to Harvey’s mistake of announcing the wrong winner of 2015 Miss Universe.

“I have to apologize,” Harvey said as Miss Colombia waved. “The first runner-up is Colombia, Miss Universe 2015 is Philippines.”

On Monday morning, Harvey responded to the Oscars flub with a classic tweet.

Good morning everybody! Went to sleep early last night. So… what I miss? #Oscars — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017

“Good morning everybody! Went to sleep early last night. So… what I miss? #Oscars”

Even the Miss Universe Twitter page got into the act.