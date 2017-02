LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A small plane crashed into a reservoir in Larimer County on Monday morning.

The plane crashed into Culver Reservoir southwest of Berthoud and north of Longmont about 8 a.m.

Two people were on board the plane and dive teams were sent to the scene.

The tail of the plane was seen sticking out of the water and several emergency personnel were at the crash site.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.