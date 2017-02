BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police are asking for the public’s help identifying 2 people accused of ruining $1,000 worth of food at Ideal Market.

Protesters chanting 'meat is murder' ruin $1k worth of food @IdealMarket Recognize them? Call us at 303-441-333 or @NOCOCrimeStop & earn $$ pic.twitter.com/I92iG4pdL9 — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 27, 2017

According to a tweet written by the department, the couple chanted “meat is murder” as they destroyed meat sold at the store.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call local police. Credible leads may be eligible for a cash reward.