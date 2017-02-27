Potential snowfall Tuesday could bring some travel impacts to the metro area and state

DENVER — A disturbance is passing through the state tonight and tomorrow and will bring some areas snowy travel and, at least, some moisture.

Not everyone living on the Front Range or Plains will have snowfall this time.

Heavy snow falling Monday in the mountains will remain there overnight through portions of Tuesday. The plains will have a wind shift overnight/early Tuesday which will prompt the clouds to increase and snow to develop for some along the Front Range.

On a large scale, we won’t see a broad area of heavy snow develop until the afternoon/evening hours, however, on a small scale the wind shift may create areas of upslope snow for the morning drive.

The better energy of the system will create a heavier band, or two, of snowfall through the afternoon and evening. This will cover a greater area – potentially the Denver metro area – in time for the afternoon/evening commute. Snowfall totals will again be in the 0 to 2 or 3-inch range for the most part.

The Palmer Ridge has the best shot at “winning” out with this setup, with morning AND afternoon energy in play, this area may come away with a 4 or even 6 inch total in very isolated pockets. That will have to be the result of both morning and afternoon snow bands.

Certainly, the morning drive will be impacted in the mountains, and between Denver and Colorado Springs should the early upslope kick in.

The greater impact may be in the afternoon and evening with the “main” snow banding that develops. Although the possibility of icing remains lower with this system, it remains possible that ice develops on road surfaces as the wet snow falls along with temperatures.