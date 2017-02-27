Portion of East 96th Avenue in Commerce City closed for 3 weeks for construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- East 96th Avenue in Commerce City will be closed in both directions for three weeks beginning Monday morning.

The road is being closed between Tower Road and E-470 for construction. The intersection at Tower and 96th is being worked on.

Drivers who use 96th Avenue to access or exit E-470 should use East 104th Avenue or Pena Boulevard. Drivers heading south on Tower Road will still be able to make a right onto 96th Avenue to access Buckley Road.

The work being done includes widening Tower Road to two lanes in both directions between East 80th and East 103rd avenues, and building bicycle lanes.

Tower Road remains closed between East 88th Avenue and East 96th Avenue through April because of the ongoing work.