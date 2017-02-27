Police: Man shoots son after catching him injecting heroin

MILWAUKEE – A man who was shot in the arm by his father while he was shooting heroin says he forgives his father for what he did.

The 61-year-old father called 911 and said he had enough when he saw his son, 27-year-old Zak Matte injecting heroin.

“I caught him shooting up, and I lost it, I’ve been dealing this for a while, and I just had enough and I did something stupid,” the father said to the 911 dispatcher.

“I forgive him, and I still love him and everything. I understand like that’s all you can do. You can’t do anything else about this at this point,” Matte told WISN. “Might as well get to the acceptance stage, and just try to get over it, you know?”

Matte said he was shocked to see his father come into his room with a gun after seeing Matte inject himself, he was living at home to try to detox prior to going to rehab.

“He saw me doing it, and he just flipped out,” Matte said. “Bullet went through my elbow, into my shoulder, tearing all this muscle. They had to resew it all together.”

Officials are determining whether the father and/or Matte will face any criminal charges.