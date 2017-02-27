Pet turtle rescued after being found frozen in Vail Pass crash

VAIL, Colo. — A pet turtle was rescued by firefighters after a crash on Vail Pass on Sunday morning.

Eagle County Paramedic Services said after all the people who were injured in the crash on Interstate 70 had been treated and taken to the hospital, one of the younger patients said he lost his pet turtle, which is named Turtle.

Firefighters looked for Turtle the turtle and when they found it, the animal was frozen.

Firefighters put the turtle it in the sun for a half-hour and said it sprang back to life. Turtle was then reunited with its owner.

Turtle was “seemingly no worse for wear after his chilly adventure,” Eagle County Paramedic Services said in a Facebook post.

“You aren’t dead until you’re warm and dead,” the Facebook post said.