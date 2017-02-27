Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's National Eating Disorder Week, and many people don't realize eating disorders have a higher mortality rate than any other mental illness. More than 30 million people suffer from eating disorders, and a person dies every hour from them. Dr. Ovidio Bermudez, Chief Clinical Officer and Medical Director, joined us from Eating Recovery Center to help dismiss the stigma surrounding eating disorders, and talk about warning signs to look out for.

You can learn more about warning signs and the help available for eating disorders at eatingrecovery.com or call (877)711-1878.