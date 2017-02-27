Missing 15-year-old from Lakewood found safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – 15-year-old Madison McKindle has been found after missing for over a week, Lakewood police said.

Madison was found safe on Monday and is currently with family, according to the organization Missing Angels, which helped the family find Madison.

Her father, Ian McKindle, spoke to FOX31 last week after he thought she was in danger.

She called in from a stranger's phone asking to be picked up at a gas station but ended up getting into a car with a man.

"Madison McKindle has been found. She is not at home but is with family. Thank you all for all the prayers and support. You helped bring my girl back home safe," McKindle wrote on Facebook.

No further information was available.