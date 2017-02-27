Man charged in connection with 2016 LoDo fight

DENVER — A Denver man has been charged with two counts of assault in the first degree following a fight that took place outside of a LoDo bar in December of 2016, according to a statement issued by the Denver District Attorney.

26-year-old Jordan Anthony Padilla is accused of fighting with a man at the 2000 block of Larimer Street.

The victim was allegedly repeatedly kicked and punched several times after falling to the ground.

According to the Denver Health Medical Center medical report, the victim suffered “multiple facial fractures”.

Padilla is scheduled to appear in court on Mar. 30, 2017. Padilla posted bond set at $50,000.