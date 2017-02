COLORADO – Heavy snow accumulations are likely between Monday-Tuesday night in Southern Colorado. Up to 2 feet possible over Wolf Creek Pass.

Snow is also likely in many lower elevation towns like Durango, Cortez, Dolores, Bayfield, and Antonito. 4-13″ of total accumulation there.

Why? It’s part of a southern track storm rolling out of California. That track forces the most abundant moisture into Southern Colorado.

Drier conditions return on Wednesday.