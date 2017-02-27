Foster mom retires after fostering more than 100 kids in 42 years

SARASOTA, Fla. – A Florida woman who has been a foster mother to over 100 kids in 42 years says she’s retiring.

Jackie Swain says fostering came naturally to her at the age of 25.

“I got started with one young lady and kept going, and I believe it was a calling all my life,” Swain told the Suncoast News Network.

Swain says she’s only retiring because she promised her husband she would retire from fostering when she retired from her job.

“It’s all about giving. And if you want to become a foster parent, it’s a give-give situation so don’t look for anything else out of it but the enjoyment of seeing the kids grow,” Swain said.