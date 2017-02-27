Family extends $100,000 reward in disappearance of Eldora employee

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The last time anyone saw Ryder Johnson was more than a year ago.

Now his family is extending their offer of up to $100,000 for “significant new information” in the case.

Johnson was last seen at Eldora Mountain Resort on the afternoon of Jan. 17, 2016. The 20 year old was wearing a black Eldora jacket, black jeans and black work boots.

His vehicle was found later that evening at the Gross Dam Overlook parking area.

“This past fall we worked extensively with Colorado Forensic Canines to conduct dog searches in the Gross Reservoir/Walker Ranch areas,” Johnson’s family said in a statement issued Monday. “In addition, our family, friends and countless volunteers continue to search this rugged and vast area having covered thousands of acres. Additional searches and investigations are planned for the coming spring.”

“As part of this ongoing effort, our family is announcing that the $100,000 reward offer is being extended until January 17, 2018 (the second anniversary of Ryder’s disappearance),” the family stated.

“A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for significant new information resulting in the arrest and filing of criminal charges against one or more individuals in connection with Ryder’s disappearance. The reward is also being offered to persons locating Ryder’s body or any of his personal belongings with him at the time of his disappearance.”

The reward is offered for information provided on or before Jan. 17, 2018, the family stated.

The $100,000 reward is being funded by the family and private donations.

If you have information related to this case, please call 303-442-1900 or email tips and information to FindRyderJohnson@gmail.com.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or http://www.nococrimestoppers.com. However, anonymous tips submitted through Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are subject to different terms and a separate reward of up to $2,000 for arrest and filing of criminal charges.