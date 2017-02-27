Daybreak Delights: Extreme Peanut Butter Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Extreme Peanut Butter Cookies.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Extreme Peanut Butter Cookies

What you Need

3/4 Cup Creamy Peanut Butter

1/2 cup (1 stick) Unsalted Butter

1 &1/4 Cup Brown Sugar

3 Tablespoons Whole Milk

1 Tablespoon Vanilla

1 Egg (Large)

3 Cups Flour (All-purpose)

3/4 teaspoon Baking Soda

3/4 teaspoon Kosher Salt

14 regular sized Reese’s Peanut butter cups (7 packages) (DO NOT GET A BAG OF “FUN-SIZED” THESE MUST BE CANDY BAR SIZED)

What to Do

preheat oven to 350 degrees

Unwrap the candy and discard all paper. place the candies on a plate and place in the freezer.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, mix together Peanut Butter, butter, brown suagr, once well mixed scrape the sides of the bowl down and add the Vanilla, milk, and egg.

In a separate bowl add flour, baking soda, Salt, mix with a whisk to combine and slowly add the dry mixture to the electric mixer. once all combined and added, remove bowl from mixer.

Using a ice cream scoop, scoop out the dough onto a parchment lined baking sheet (6 cookies per sheet) Bake the cookie balls for 8 minutes.

After 8 minutes, remove frozen Reese’s cups from the freezer and press a candy into each cookie. Pressing the cookie ball down as you press the candy into the center.

Continue baking the cookies for an additional 8-9 minutes until cookies are slightly golden brown around the edges.

Remove from Oven and allow them to cool. Enjoy!