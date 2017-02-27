Colorado’s historic connection to the Oscars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HISTORY COLORADO -- A film adaptation of Gone With the Wind hit the silver screen in 1939, showcasing a historical southern romance set in the Civil War era.

On February 29, 1940, the film received eight awards out of thirteen nominations at the 12th annual Academy Awards.

Hattie McDaniel won an award for her supporting actress role as 'Mammy'. She became the first African-American to win an Academy Award.

The McDaniel family lived in Denver and Hattie attended East High School until her sophomore year. She then left school to join her father’s traveling show, which helped start her entertainment career.



In her early years, Hattie made a career singing on Denver's KOA radio station. She eventually moved to Los Angeles in 1931 to pursue her Hollywood career.

