Colorado Veterans Project Memorial Day Run & March

Who: Colorado Veterans Project

What: Memorial Day Run & March

When: Saturday, May 27, 2017 and begins at 8 am.

Where: Douglas County Fair Grounds (click for map)

In our ongoing commitment to Serving Those Who Serve, FOX31 is honored to be apart of this year’s Memorial Day March to benefit the Colorado Veterans Project.

This is the third year that Colorado Veterans Project is hosting the largest Ruck March(marching with 25 pound ruck sacks) in the state. Hundreds of local veterans, current military and civilians visit Douglas County Fairgrounds to march for this worthy cause. This annual celebration raises $30,000 every year and collects thousands of pounds of food to support local homeless Veterans.

The Colorado Veterans Project offers a 5K (3.1 mile) route and a 10K (6.2 mile) route for anyone looking to participate in a family-friendly fun run while running alongside our heroes in uniform. All routes start and finish at the same point at Douglas County Fairgrounds and all participants who pre-register at www.memorialdaymarch.com receive an exclusive Memorial Day Run & March t-shirt, finisher medal, timing bib and race bag with their registration. Families with children are encouraged to sign up, registration is free for kids under the age of 13 and dogs are always welcome.

Not quite ready to run? No problem, we’d love to see you there and cheer on the participants. We will be collecting non-perishable items and canned goods. All proceeds collected from online or in-person registrations help Colorado Veterans Project continue its mission.

For more info visit memorialdaymarch.com