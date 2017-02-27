Burglary suspects lead chase through Thornton, Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Three burglary suspects led a police chase on U.S. 36 through Thornton and Westminster on Monday morning, the Thornton Police Department said.

Police in Thornton said they were told to be the lookout for the suspects, who were in a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer, about 7:50 a.m. They were believed to have been armed.

Officers spotted the vehicle near Huron Street and Thornton Parkway. When they tried to stop it, the suspects took off southbound on Huron.

Police said the suspects got into a minor crash at West 88th Avenue, causing minor damage to the other vehicle and minor injuries.

The suspects continued down North Pecos Street to westbound U.S. 36 when police called off the chase.

Officers from the Westminster Police Department resumed the chase when the suspects entered the city limits.

The suspects went to the parking lot of a Wal-Mart store at Sheridan Boulevard and West 94th Avenue where they took off on foot.

A perimeter was set up, and two males and one female were later taken into custody.