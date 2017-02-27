BMW Tupac Shakur was killed in up for sale

LOS ANGELES — A 1996 BMW 750iL riddled with bullet holes and over 92,000 miles on the odometer is up for sale and expected to fetch up to $1.5 million.

The price tag and willing buyers are motivated by the car’s morbid history.

The BMW once belonged to Suge Knight, co-founder of Death Row Records.

25-year-old Tupac Shakur was shot to death while riding in the car in Las Vegas in September 1996. He died 6 days later.

Knight was behind the wheel of the car when the shooting happened.

No details are available on the car’s history though several pictures of the BMW have been released.

The car is being marketed as “The Car in which Tupac Shakur was Killed” and is being sold by California memorabilia dealer Moments in Time.