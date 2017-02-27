Aurora teen makes money selling slime online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fourteen-year-old Juneau Padilla is an entrepreneur who's cashing in on a trendy product that's popular with kids all over the country.

She's creative and enterprising and thought, "Maybe I could sell some slime."

Why not lemonade?

"I think that slime is a better way to make money faster and lemonade requires a lot more labor for less payoff," Padilla said.

First things first, just exactly what is slime?

"Uh, I don't know how to explain it, really," Padilla said.

Whatever it is, the moist, soft and slippery substance is just irresistible to kids of all ages.

Padilla started out with a simple recipe.

"I learned it off a YouTube video and I kind of figured the rest out on my own," she said.

Over time, she perfected her recipe and now is selling a variety of slime online.

"Here's a fluffy one which is mint and purple, a galaxy one with rainbow glitter and mixed lime," Padilla said.

The ingredients Padilla uses are no secret, but the quantity is proprietary.

Sales since she launched her boutique line of slime in November have been consistent -- she fills and ships an order just about every other day. And as long as kids desire to play with the icky, gooey, oozey, sludgy stuff that's hard to describe but fun to play with, Juneau Padilla will be making it.