4 dead after small plane crashes into Southern California homes

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Four people were killed Monday when a small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood on Monday in Riverside, California, authorities said.

The Cessna 310 crashed about a half-mile northeast of the Riverside Municipal Airport, according to Ian Gregor, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman. It had departed from Riverside en route to San Jose.

Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore said the plane, which had five people on board, split apart when it hit the two homes, which reportedly had residents.

“We’re unable to determine if they were victims from the residence or from the aircraft itself,” Moore said.

Moore said the passengers on the plane were in Southern California for a chee leading competition, and were heading back to San Jose.

Two adults and three teenagers were aboard the plane. The plane’s occupants are a family, he said.

One passenger, a teenager was ejected from the plane. She was being treated at Riverside community Hospital for minor injuries.

The crash occurred around 4:41 p.m. PT (7:41 p.m. ET) on Central and Streeter avenues, Lt. Charles Payne of the Riverside City Police Department said.

“I heard an explosion, witnessed a large plume of smoke coming from the scene and rushed over,” Chloe Hirohata, who lives nearby, told CNN in an email.

She added: “I did not know the people that lived in the house, sadly.”

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Riverside is located about 54 miles southeast of Los Angeles.