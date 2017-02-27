× 3 transported to hospital after exposure to unknown substance in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Three people were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after being exposed to an unknown substance at Waste Connections in Centennial.

South Metro Fire said they were investigating and unknown substance that was causing eye and airway irritation at the Transfer Station at 7120 South Jordan Road.

South Metro said the incident was isolated to the building.

Hazmat technicians were preparing to enter the building at about 2:30 p.m. to identify the source of the irritant.

At about 3:10 p.m., South Metro said an unknown type of aerosol can burst and likely caused the irritation.

“Building ventilated & air levels back to normal,” South Metro stated on Twitter.

According to the Waste Connections, Inc. website, the company “provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services.”

