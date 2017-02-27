2 people hospitalized after turbulence forces flight to be diverted to Denver

DENVER – Two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation after an American Airlines flight was diverted to Denver International Airport on Monday.

American Airlines flight 1296 from San Diego to Chicago was diverted to DIA after the flight experienced turbulence, an airport spokesman said.

The flight landed around 5:35 p.m.

Two patients were evaluated and initially refused transport to the hospital. The individuals later changed their mind and are being transported to local hospitals.

American Airlines says a maintenance team is currently inspecting the aircraft.

There were 148 passengers and 6 crew-members on board, according to the airline.