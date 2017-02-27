142 Colorado dams flunk latest safety inspection

DENVER — According to safety records on file at the Colorado Division of Water Resources, at least 142 active dams flunked their latest inspection.

32 of those deficient dams are in areas where, if they fail, state engineers expect either a “loss of human life” or “significant damage to improved property.”

“Those are the ones we keep an eye on the most. They wouldn’t be on that list if we weren’t concerned about them.”

A computer analysis of dam inspection reports by the FOX31 Problem Solvers also revealed:

580 dams in Colorado were built at least 100 years ago. 64 of those dams did not pass inspection, receiving an unsatisfactory rating.

There are 113 dams and reservoirs located in Colorado which are owned/operated by federal agencies, 38 of which are high or significant hazard. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is the largest of these dam owners.

State dam engineers have a policy to inspect “high” risk dams every year. Inspection records shows this happened about 95% of the time in 2016.



Health of Colorado dams and inspection program

The whole country has been talking about dam safety following the disaster in Oroville, California.

A spillway along the United States’ tallest dam started to crumble a few weeks ago, temporarily forcing the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people.

That near-disaster prompted the FOX31 Problem Solvers to dig into the relative condition of the approximately 2,000 active dams dotting Colorado’s landscape.

For starters, the investigative team focused on dams which failed their latest inspections and were considered high or significant risk. In most cases, those dams were located in populated, developed areas.

Inspectors tell FOX31 Investigative Reporter Chris Halsne, they are most worried about those dams because if they fail “on a sunny day in July”, there could be a loss of human life or significant property damage.

A good example of the dams in this “concern” category, is the Baseline Norwest dam in Boulder. The dam was built in 1905.

Inspectors recently found some major seepage problems, writing it’s a “significant dam safety concern that warrants immediate attention.”

90-year-old, Delta Bement, has lived in the shadow of that troubled dam since 1968.

The truth is: she wouldn’t leave her tranquil homestead regardless of the risk, but Bement believes everyone else has a right to know which dams are solid and which are flawed.

Until the FOX31 Problem Solvers showed her Baseline’s latest failed inspection report, she was unaware it hadn’t passed.

“We need watchdogs. We need you. So thank you,” Bement told Halsne from her porch. “I want to know more. I want to know the whole story. I`m very glad at what you`re doing.”

Bement’s grandson, Jordan Smith, told FOX31 he hopes inspectors to keep a close eye on the damaged dam next door, but he isn’t sitting around worrying about its failure.

“I know it’s like saying ‘I live in Florida and I don’t think about hurricanes’, but we really don`t think about it,” Smith said. “Really, the only time I’ve thought about it was when there were problems (like during the September 2013 floods).”

Dam safety engineer, Ryan Schoolmeesters, is one of eleven Colorado inspectors out walking rocky shores, peering into overflow pipes, and documenting conditions within working dams.

He is the inspector who gave Baseline dam an unsatisfactory condition after seeing an “alarming” erosion issue between the dam and a school.

“Our focus is the downstream public at risk and if that’s the case then actions need to take place. Need to happen,” Schoolmeesters told Halsne during a recent visit to the site. “You make the best decision you can with the information you have at the time as far as is the dam safe for operation or not,” he said.

Repairs on the Baseline NW dam began almost immediately, owners telling the FOX31 Problem Solvers they have spent about $1 million in the past five years attempting to keep safe and compliant with inspectors’ wishes.

Lafayette City Engineer, Brad Dallam, spoke for a consortium of cities and boards which own Baseline Dam. He said, “There`s no cover for us if something goes wrong. We are responsible for the consequences of the state if we don`t go with the state engineers recommendations.”

Halsne questioned if all the repair money was worth it.

“It never gets too expensive. That’s the cost of water in Colorado.”

Chief of Colorado Dam Safety, Bill McCormick, believes one of the greatest strengths of Colorado’s dam inspection program is that the state doesn’t own the dams. That reduces financial conflicts of interest and politics getting in the way of making repairs.

When engineers spot something of concern, they can restrict the amount of water stored in the deficient reservoir. That reduces risk to the public and usually gets the owners attention to get the dam fixed sooner than later.

Still, some private dam owners struggle to comply.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reviewed thousands of public records related safety inspections to discover some high and significant risk dams have a history of non-compliance.

For example, last May, inspectors tagged the Sanchez dam, upstream of San Luis in Costilla County, as having a “VERY HIGH likelihood of failure.” It was also noted seepage had been an issue since 2004.

Smith Dam, right in the middle of a highly populated, low lying neighborhood in Lakewood, repeatedly gets unsatisfactory/failing grades for “known seepage issues” and “lack of an effective inundation map.”

Even a dam at the Wellshire Golf Course, owned by the City of Denver keeps failing its inspections. Engineers recently wrote worsening seepage conditions below the dam is a point of great concern.

“I would say the health of dams in Colorado is pretty strong, pretty healthy state,” said McCormick during a recent FOX31 Problem Solvers television interview.

McCormick said Colorado`s strong inspection program is set up to identify dam deterioration problems long before they turn dangerous. Most dams carry little risk to the public even if they are in bad shape.

However, McCormick admits he watched the recent California dam breach with concern.

“The Oroville dam, they probably thought they had a pretty healthy dam and all of a sudden they have problems,” McCormick told Halsne. “We’re just a single team of dam safety engineers. The engineers work on the dams themselves to make sure they`re the lowest possibility they will fail or have a problem, but, statistics? The probability never goes to zero, right?”

A close look at Colorado dams

If you want to see where the worst dams are located, the FOX31 Problem Solvers have mapped those out for easy access.

On your phone? Click here for a mobile version of this map

To see the original state inspection data, click here.

*One of the items FOX31 was not able to obtain was what engineers call “inundation maps.” That tells homeowners where all the water goes if a dam fails.

A federal court backed the Department of Homeland Security when it blocked the release of that information, citing terrorism concerns.