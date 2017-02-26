Thief steals thousands in drone equipment from Lone Tree store

LONE TREE, Colo. – Thousands of dollars in drone equipment was stolen from a store in Lone Tree on Sunday afternoon, Lone Tree police confirmed.

The thief made off with two specialized drone cameras and a drone battery according to Multicopter Warehouse, which owns the DJI Authorized Retail Store at 8331 Willow St. in Lone Tree.

The store said they noticed the equipment missing at 12:50 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

In surveillance video released by the store, the suspect is seen wearing a white open-collared shirt and dark blazer, with dark sunglasses on his head.

In a statement, CEO Joshua Gilson feels they were directly targeted.

“Anyone familiar with drones knows that DJI is by far the most popular manufacturer, and our Colorado store is the only DJI retail location between the East and West coasts – so clearly this guy was targeting us,” Gilson said.

“The drone community is made up of friendly and helpful people who keep in touch with each other, so we hope by releasing this footage, someone will recognize this guy and help bring him to justice.”

Lone Tree police say there are no suspects in custody and the incident is under investigation.