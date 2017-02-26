The Nokia 3310 is making a comeback and the battery will last 22 hours

Known for being virtually indestructible and having a battery that kept going for days, the Nokia 3310 is one of the top selling cell phones of all time.
Now, the phone that first came out in Y2K is making a comeback — with some upgraded features.
According to CNET, the rebooted 3310 will have a color screen, a basic 2MP camera, an MP3 player and — wait for it — 22 hours of battery life!
The “candy bar” style phone will still have T9 texting and the classic game Snake. It will be available in nostalgic midnight blue and silver-grey, as well as yellow and red.
The rebooted 3310 was announced at the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona.
It’s expected to retail for about $50 and is slated to be available sometime between April and June, according to Tech Radar.