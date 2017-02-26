The Nokia 3310 is making a comeback and the battery will last 22 hours

Known for being virtually indestructible and having a battery that kept going for days, the Nokia 3310 is one of the top selling cell phones of all time.

As one of the most iconic phones in tech history #Nokia3310 makes a comeback let’s look at why the phone achieved a cult status! #3310 pic.twitter.com/PPxM9ubBam — HISTORY TV18 (@HISTORYTV18) February 26, 2017

Now, the phone that first came out in Y2K is making a comeback — with some upgraded features.

According to CNET, the rebooted 3310 will have a color screen, a basic 2MP camera, an MP3 player and — wait for it — 22 hours of battery life!

The phone that once ruled the world….The cute, yet powerful & sturdy #Nokia3310 is back, revamped..!!! pic.twitter.com/9HFs5nSIWo — Sree Hari △▽▲ I ▼ (@hari4u) February 26, 2017

The “candy bar” style phone will still have T9 texting and the classic game Snake. It will be available in nostalgic midnight blue and silver-grey, as well as yellow and red.

The rebooted 3310 was announced at the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona.

It’s expected to retail for about $50 and is slated to be available sometime between April and June, according to Tech Radar.