Snowboarder airlifted to hospital with life-threatening head injuries

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 25-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after crashing in the terrain park at Eldora Mountain Resort.

The man was using one of the rail features when he crashed head first, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Ski patrol reached him first and transported him down to the lodge where paramedics were waiting with an ambulance. The man stopped breathing as the ambulance was taking him to the helicopter. A paramedic was able to stabilize him and he was flown to a hospital in the Denver area.

The man was wearing a helmet when he crashed, according to the sheriff’s department.

“Because of the life threatening nature of his injuries, his identity is being withheld until more is known about his condition,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement released Sunday afternoon.