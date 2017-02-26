Residents concerned over recent break-ins in Cherry Creek North

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A recent string of break-ins in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood has residents concerned, especially with that the thieves are targeting.

FOX31 spoke with a couple residents in the neighborhood who feel they’ve taken the appropriate security measures, and they want to get the word out so the thefts don’t continue.

Nancy Wood puts a lock on both the front and back gates of her wood fence. On Thursday night, she believes a thief used a garbage bin to jump over the fence and enter her garage.

“I opened the door,” she said about the following morning. “The garage door was open and my eyes go straight to my bike.”

Or where her bike was supposed to be. Wood’s expensive mountain bike was stolen along with a few other items, like prescription sunglasses out of her car.

A few nights before, and just a few blocks away another resident had their car broken into. The resident did not want to be named for safety reasons, but did provide FOX31 surveillance photos.

The thief also took prescription sunglasses from the car, as well as the garage door opener. Moments later, surveillance video shows the thief opening the garage and stealing a mechanical saw.

“It makes me nervous,” Wood said about the break-ins. “We have a pretty quiet neighborhood.”

Wood says the neighbors in Cherry Creek North are always watching out for one another.

“If a garage door is open in this neighborhood, it’s not uncommon to call this person if you have their number or actually just run in and close the door because we know in the neighborhood people go up and down the alleys,” she said.

Police encourage residents to always lock their cars, even when parked in a garage. Remove all valuables from the car and try to hide your garage door opener in a non-visible place. They also encourage residents to write down the serial number on valuable items like bike, golf clubs, or any item that includes a serial number.