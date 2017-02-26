PHOTOS: Thundercat Plays Bluebird Theater, 2017 A Bass Odyssey

Denver — Stephen Bruner, “Thundercat” to the audience, is a beast on the bass guitar. This Grammy award winning musician plays airy, spacey, captivating music. His three piece unit brings a space jam to your face and smacks your ears with big low end sound. Someplace in the universe between fusion jazz, funk and soul, you’ll find him.

His bass a hulking instrument strapped to his chest, his attire Jedi mixed with Lion-O. He’s ready for battle, if it’s a dance battle you seek. His fingers flying beautifully and gracefully on the fretboard. The music takes you to faraway places, soundscapes developed by the richness of his six string and the ethereal sound is rounded with piano and drums. He’s a man of few words, but many notes. Stripped to the essentials his performance could easily feel small, but it was huge as a solar system. Playing a sold out show, he filled the room with his soul and dazzled the audience packed from the stage to the doors. Have a look back through time at the photographs.