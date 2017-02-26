Neighbors fight to save trees in South Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A fight to save trees in South Denver has neighbors facing off against their city. At least one protestor is considering arrest to keep the trees alive.

Just west of the Cherry Creek Reservoir, in the Hampden South neighborhood, the City and County of Denver is working to add a paved multi-use trail between a small stream and South Tamarac Drive. The trail addition is expected to be roughly a mile.

“I don’t get it,” said neighbor Will Mahoney.

Mahoney and others don’t understand why the trees have to go to make way for the trail. They told FOX31 they haven’t been getting far with Denver officials.

“We’ve got emails and phone calls into the mayor’s office,” said a concerned resident.

The city told neighbors the trees could be gone in the next few days, but that’s something they won’t let happen without a fight. Over the weekend, activists staged a protest along South Tamarac Drive, south of East Hampden Avenue.

“I thought about coming out here and hugging a tree and making the police arrest me,” said Mahoney.

What is expected become a paved trail next to Tamarac should create a smooth ride for cyclists and help mitigate flooding issues. But activists continue to ask why the trail can’t go around the trees? An email from FOX31 to Denver Parks and Recreations requesting a response wasn’t answered as of late Sunday.

Those working to save the trees said the parks department never gave people living in the area notice about the project. They said they learned what was coming after seeing construction equipment along Tamarac.