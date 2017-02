× Multipe ‘major’ crashes force westbound I-70 to close at Copper Mountain

Multiple crashes forced the closure of westbound Interstate 70 in the mountains Sunday morning.

The westbound lanes were closed at Vail Pass at about 10 a.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

At about 10:20 a.m., CDOT expanded the closure and shut down the westbound lanes at Copper Mountain.

CDOT warned drivers to expect the closure to last for a while.