‘Moonlight’ wins Best Picture at the Oscars after bizarre mistake

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — “Moonlight” won the award for Best Picture at The Oscars in a historic upset on Sunday night.

Warren Beatty announced “La La Land” as the winner of the Best Picture award after being given the wrong envelope, and the celebration began on stage but was quickly ended when one of the “La La Land” winners pointed out that in fact “Moonlight” had won the award.

#Oscars shocker: Warren Beatty reads the wrong Best Picture winner, 'La La Land' didn't win — 'Moonlight' did. pic.twitter.com/iB6TLxyTn5 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

Beatty said he had seen the name Emma Stone from “La La Land” when he opened his envelope.

Host Jimmy Kimmel came on stage to inform the cast that “Moonlight” did indeed win the award.

“I knew I would screw this up,” said Kimmel, a first-time host. “I promise to never come back.”

“La La Land” was the favorite to sweep Sunday’s 89th Academy Awards.