Friends remember slain Boulder mother as colorful, full of life

BOULDER, Colo -- Ashley Mead's friends gathered at Boulder Public Library to celebrate the woman they said added color and positive energy to their lives.

Mead loved libraries so the crowd chose Boulder Public Library as the place to celebrate her. Mead's friends wore tie-dye and bright colors to honor Mead. Her friends said she didn't just wear these bright colors, her clothes were a reflection of who she was inside.

"She did truly bring color and life to the world," said Owen Love.

"She was a brilliant person," said Gwendilyn Love.

"I thought her name was Rainbow Bright because she was that colorful and that beauty that she carried herself that way and you could just tell that's who she was. She wasn't afraid to be who she was," said co-worker Deanna Whisler.

Earlier this month, Mead and her one-year-old daughter were reported missing after she didn't show up for work. A day later, her daughter was found with Adam Densmore, who is the girl's father, in Okmulgee, Okla., about 40 miles south of Tulsa. Ashley Mead was still missing, but police found partial human remains in a dumpster outside of a Wal-Mart store in the town. Detectives believe Mead was killed in Boulder and her body at least partially dismembered just outside of Shreveport, La. Police said some of Mead's body parts might have been discarded as Densmore traveled across six states after the homicide.

"It's interesting because people pass in and through your life and you don't have enough time with them. I think you always think you're going to have more time, but we didn't. I just want to say I am so grateful for the time my family and I had with her," said Owen Love at Mead's gathering.

Mead assisted in a Head Start Preschool program in Boulder. Sasha Strong said her son Blake used to come home laughing about things Mead would say or do in class.

"I think what I loved about her the most is she was just so quirky, just a really spirited and beautiful human being," said Sasha Strong. "There is definitely a void. There is a hole that's missing in the classroom."

Gwendilyn Love said looking back, she regrets not talking with Mead about trouble with Densmore.

"Ashley had a lot of bad feelings and hesitation she didn't explore," said Gwendilyn Love. "She is a very positive person and her ability to see the good in everyone, was such an asset to her but I caution people against not counseling their friends when they think there is something going on."

Densmore is facing first degree murder charges. Boulder police investigators said police will release an update on Mead's case in the coming days.

Mead's daughter is still under the care of Child Protective Services in Oklahoma.