Former deputy going to prison for defrauding millions from coworkers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- He swore to uphold the law. But now, a former police officer is convicted of breaking it.

47-year-old Dan Sullivan, a former Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy, is now a convicted criminal.

On Friday, a Jefferson County judge handed down a six-year sentence to Sullivan to the Department of Corrections for securities fraud, a class 3 felony.

He will serve one year in prison and five years’ probation.

He had earlier worked out a plea deal.

Sullivan had worked as a deputy inside the county jail for seven-and-a-half years.

Now, he's one of the same lawbreakers he was once paid to watch.

“In law enforcement, the trust level you need to have with your fellow deputy or officer is vital, sometimes to your survival," Jeffco Sheriff’s Department spokesman Mark Techmeyer said.

Instead, Sullivan betrayed the very officers he was supposed to protect.

The Division of Securities reported in 2015 that Sullivan defrauded upwards of 46 investors.

But a victim, who didn’t want to be identified, says he knows of at least 75 Jeffco deputies and their families. He says there are probably 40 other investor victims.

"Apparently, Sullivan was running some sort of investment scheme," says Techmeyer.

He took about $1-million to invest in shares of green energy, real estate and waste-to-fuel start-ups.

But in reality, he invested less than $300,000 of that--using the rest for business and personal expenses--and to pay back earlier investors.

"I can't imagine that level of disappointment and how damaging it's been to some employees retirement plans," says Techmeyer.

It is a sad day for many officers who put their lives on the line each day--to lose much of their hard-earned money to the last person they would have expected to harm them.

"You can't be more proud to wear that badge and I can't imagine someone disgracing it in this manner," says Techmeyer.

The unidentified victim lost $15,000. His father also lost money.

He said that what disappoints him about the fraud is that Sullivan never apologized for what he did. He said he always blamed someone else for his problems.

He considers the sentence a slap on the wrist. He doesn’t think he and the dozens of other victims will ever get their money back.

Sullivan is in the Denver County Jail right now for safety reasons.