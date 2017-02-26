Naval sailor from Colorado fatally shot at Virginia base

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A Navy sailor from Colorado was killed at a Virginia Naval Air Station over the weekend.

According to a statement by the Navy obtained by WTKR, Seaman Robert Colton Wright was shot and killed by base security who had responded to a distress call.

It happened at Naval Air Station Oceana Friday night.

Investigators say Wright crashed his vehicle through a locked gate, and then made an aggressive move toward responding security officers.

That's when a single shot was fired.

Police were also looking for Wright in connection with a hit-and-run crash.

According to biographical data from the Navy, Wright enlisted in the Navy in May 2016.