Naval sailor from Colorado fatally shot at Virginia base

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A Navy sailor from Colorado was killed at a Virginia Naval Air Station over the weekend.
According to a statement by the Navy obtained by WTKR, Seaman Robert Colton Wright was shot and killed by base security who had responded to a distress call.
It happened at Naval Air Station Oceana Friday night.
Investigators say Wright crashed his vehicle through a locked gate, and then made an aggressive move toward responding security officers.
That's when a single shot was fired.
Police were also looking for Wright in connection with a hit-and-run crash.
According to biographical data from the Navy, Wright enlisted in the Navy in May 2016.