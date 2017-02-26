× Army vet from Colorado died in avalanche in Japan

Search and rescue teams have determined that an Army veteran from Colorado died in an avalanche in Japan.

Mat Healy’s wife confirmed the news on a GoFundMe page set up to help raise money to search for him.

“After an exhaustive search, I am devastated to report that Mat will not be returning home at this time. The search and rescue teams have determined that he perished in an avalanche,” Brooke Healy stated.

“[D]ue to the extreme conditions, we will be unable to recover him until Japan’s long winter season has passed,” she added.

“I am still in shock and cannot even comprehend this loss—my husband, my best friend, and amazing father to our kids. I cannot overstate my gratitude to all of you, our family and friends, for the amazing outpouring of love, support, and donation,” Brooke Healy wrote.

Mat Healy, 33, was last seen by his wife and two kids at a ski resort in Nagano.

“He went up on the mountain and his wife and two kids were waiting at the bottom and he never came back down,” his sister Amber Adams told FOX31 Denver.

Healy was working as a physician’s assistant and living in Okinawa where his wife is stationed with the Air Force.

He was considered an expert skier and loved backcountry terrain.