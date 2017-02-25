Suspect in custody after plowing into crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade

NEW ORLEANS, La. — At least 21 people were injured when a pickup truck plowed into a crowd Saturday night at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, according to a New Orleans Police Department spokesman.

There are no known fatalities but at least 5 are seriously injured, a source with direct knowledge of the incident told CNN.

One man is in custody. Police Chief Michael Harrison said it appeared the suspect, who was driving a pickup truck that hit two cars before running into the crowd, was likely highly intoxicated.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

This story is developing and FOX31 will continue to post updates as details become available.