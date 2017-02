DENVER — The Downtown Aquarium has some new additions.

They are eight South American Fresh Water Stingray pups that were just born at the Downtown Aquarium. The picture shows five of them.

The pups are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums managed breeding programs.

Aquarium personnel said the programs help manage the genetic diversity and long-term survival of various animal species.

The pups are not on public display, they’re staying behind the scenes for now.