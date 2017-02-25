Skier dies after colliding with tree at Purgatory Resort

DURANGO, Colo. — A skier was killed at Purgatory Resort Saturday after colliding with a tree Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the resort.

Ski Patrol received a call of an injured skier on Demon, an intermediate trail at Purgatory Resort, at about 3:09 p.m.

Patrollers were in the area and responded immediately, finding a 34-year-old woman unconscious.

The woman was wearing a helmet when she slammed into the tree.

An ambulance and air medical transport were called to the scene and the helicopter landed at approximately 4:00 pm on US Highway 550 near the entrance of the resort. The woman was pronounced dead at approximately 4:35 pm.

“All of us at Purgatory Resort are deeply saddened by this rare and tragic accident, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the skier,” said Colin McBeath, general manager of Purgatory Resort.

A routine investigation into the death is being conducted. The identity of the woman has not yet been released.

This incident follows a skiing collision earlier this month in Vail that left a 65-year-old woman with severe injuries. The skier who crashed into her hasn’t been found.