Police investigate bomb threat in area of 17th and Platte in downtown Denver

DENVER — Police were investigating a bomb threat in the area of 17th and Platte streets Saturday afternoon. Their focus was on a construction site.

Police said they were closing roads in that neighborhood while they checked to see if the threat was credible.

Platte Street between 15th and 17th was closed as was the pedestrian bridge over I-25 at 17th and Platte.

