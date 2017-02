AURORA, Colo. — About 100 people lined up at Risas Dental and Braces for free dental services Saturday morning.

It was part of the grand opening of the company’s fifth location. The new office is in north Aurora on East Colfax Avenue near Moline Street.

Free dental services such as a basic cleaning, a cavity filling or exam with X-rays were offered from 8 a.m. until noon.

People arrived early and stood in line, but they were grateful for the free services.