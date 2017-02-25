× One dead, 2nd person in critical condition after downtown Denver shooting

DENVER — One person was killed and a second person was critically injured in a shooting in downtown Denver Saturday morning.

Police officers responded to the scene at 15th and Market streets where they found one man dead. That was at about 2 a.m.

Later investigators said there was a second victim who left the area and arrived at a hospital.

That person was in critical condition.

Police said they did not have any suspects in custody.