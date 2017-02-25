One dead, 2nd person in critical condition after downtown Denver shooting
DENVER — One person was killed and a second person was critically injured in a shooting in downtown Denver Saturday morning.
Police officers responded to the scene at 15th and Market streets where they found one man dead. That was at about 2 a.m.
Later investigators said there was a second victim who left the area and arrived at a hospital.
That person was in critical condition.
Police said they did not have any suspects in custody.
39.748946 -104.999494