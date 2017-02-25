Lakewood mountaineer reaching new heights on global peaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A Colorado climber is not just tackling the 14ers here but every tallest mountain peak on the planet.

Put simply, it's been Martin Barnett’s lifetime goal since he was a boy back in Northern Wales.

But just one of these mountain expeditions can cost almost $50,000 per person.

So he figured out a way to get paid while doing it by helping other people achieve their goals.

Goal like climbing Mount Everest, which is the ultimate dream for many.

To fund his expensive habit around the globe he became a mountain expedition guide.

"I've got that moment of ‘that was incredible’ yet at the same time it's ‘well what's next?’" he laughed.

He's now one of only about 450 people who've climbed all seven of the world's tallest peaks.

"And know that if I don't do it right or if I have a wrong judgment then it could be potentially fatal.”

"It's just me on the mountain and that's really all that counts at that time it doesn't matter what else is going on in the world."

And he likes helping others achieve that feeling.

"Whether we summit or not really, the idea is that we give them a chance ... the availability to try for their goals.”

"My wife has been really supportive."

"I know that's he's educated about where he's going and what he's doing and I know he chooses to make safe decisions while he's there,” Tori Barnett said.

“And the rest I choose not to think about."

He's gone for a few weeks up to three months at a time.

"It's very challenging out there. There's many times on the mountain where you just want to turn around."

Those dangerous situations take on new weight since Martin and Tori are now expecting their first child.

“If you don't turn around in those situations then you might not ever be able to try again.”

But he says he's got the best job on top of the world.

"Those friendships that you make and the experiences that you kind of have together is really difficult to explain to anybody."

He still volunteers for the Alpine Rescue Team in Colorado. The group helps people who get into trouble in the mountains.

He and his wife are both expert ice and rock climbers and he's also an advanced expert skydiver as well.