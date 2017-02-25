× Furniture Row Racing ready to speed to a win Sunday at Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 has sold out for the second year in a row and Denver’s Furniture Row Racing team will be front and center when the first flag waves.

“This is the most prestigious event on the NASCAR schedule and a true American sports tradition. Fans have always recognized those facts. This latest sellout, once again, reflects that recognition,” said track president Chip Wile.

This year, fans of Denver’s local team look forward to expanded winning odds, having added one car and welcomed a 20-year-old driver into the mix.

Despite his young age, Erik Jones has proven himself an up-and-comer in the racing world, earning the 2015 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title.

Jones joins seasoned veteran Martin Truex Jr., the man behind the No. 78 Toyota Camry, for the team’s 12th season.

Truex began his NASCAR racing career in 2004 with Dale Earnhardt.

Last year, Truex lost in a photo finish to Denny Hamlin at the 2016 Daytona 500. The winning title slipped from Truex’s grip by just 0.010 seconds.

This year, Truex feels the team is stronger than ever and believes last year was not indicative of the team’s talent.

NASCAR fans can catch the great race Sunday at 2:30p.m. ET right here on FOX31.