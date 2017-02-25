× Fire damages home in Fort Collins, family makes it out OK

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fire damaged a family’s home in north Fort Collins Saturday morning.

The Poudre Fire Authority said three adults and one child all made it out safely. So did a chihuahua named Chevy and a lab named Katana.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at 400 Hickory Street.

“The child reportedly notified the adults of the smoke, and they evacuated,” a post on the fire agency’s Facebook page said.

The family was receiving assistance in finding a place to stay and starting the process to file insurance claims and more needs they will have following the destructive fire.