AURORA, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing since Friday after afternoon was found safe Saturday evening.

Great news! Judahia has been located! Thank you all! — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) February 26, 2017

She had been reported missing in the area of East Jewell Avenue and South Peoria Street.

The circumstances surrounding why she did not return home after school Friday were not known Saturday night.