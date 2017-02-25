× Colorado Rockies win first spring training game of 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Colorado Rockies opened the 2017 Cactus League spring training season with a win Saturday. The Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4.

Rockies starter Tyler Anderson gave up three runs in the first inning including a 2-run home run.

But then the Rockies pitching staff did not give up another run after that until the bottom of the 9th inning.

Shortstop Trevor Story didn’t waste any time hitting a home run. He did it in the fourth inning.

The game was played at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona. The facility is spring training home to both the Rockies and Diamondbacks.

The Rockies, led by new manager Bud Black, play the Chicago White Sox in a Cactus League game Sunday.